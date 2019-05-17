WHAT:

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, meat and non-perishable items to people in need in the greater Rangeley area.

WHO:

Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Rangeley and the surrounding area is welcome to attend. The only information required is the number of people in the household. People are encouraged to bring their own box or bags.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 12th from 10:30 a.m. to noon

WHERE:

Rangeley Family Medicine, 42 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley

WHY:

Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile program allows us to expand our outreach to Maine’s neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, our Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

For more information, please contact Rangeley Family Medicine at (207) 864-3303.

