WHAT : Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will be distributing food, including fresh produce, perishable and non-perishable items to people in need in the Rangeley area.

WHO: Anyone in need of emergency food assistance in Rangeley and the surrounding area is welcome to attend.

WHEN: Wednesday May 22, 2019 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm

WHERE: Rangeley Wellness Pavilion, 25 Dallas Hill Road, Rangeley

WHY: Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile program allows us to expand our outreach to Maine’s neediest and most underserved communities. Designed to be a low-barrier distribution, our Food Mobile visits communities with a demand for emergency and supplemental food that has outgrown the capacity of local food pantries.

This distribution has been made possible through the generosity of Rangeley Rotary

For more information about this Food Mobile distribution, please contact Jeanne Thorvaldsen, 864-4397 ext. 4