The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society will host a bean supper at Bald Mountain Camps on Thursday, May 23rd as it celebrates 60 years of preserving and sharing the region’s history. The annual event at BMC will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:00 pm. The evening will also feature live music by the Sandy River Ramblers a popular five-piece ensemble playing their original songs as well as some old favorites. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, and a cash bar. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring a favorite dessert to share for the always popular “Potluck Dessert”.

A hearty meal of baked beans, hot dogs, biscuits, and coleslaw will be offered and donations in support are welcome. The meal will be complimentary for seniors 65 and older. “The Historical Society has several fun events like this planned in celebration of our 60 years of service to the region. The vocals and pickin’ by the Sandy River Ramblers are always terrific and Bald Mountain Camps does a great job in providing a delicious meal,” shared Executive Director, Bill Pierce.

Those wishing to attend this fun community event are encouraged to RSVP by calling 864-3091, by 4 pm Tuesday, May 1st as seating is limited. “This has proven to be a fun way to come together as a community before the busy summer starts and share a good time together,” added Pierce.

The Rangeley Lakes Historical Society is a 501c3 Non-profit operating the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc and the Rangeley History Museum in downtown Rangeley. Its programs and exhibits celebrate the region’s unique character and history through the dedication of its volunteers and the generosity of its members and private foundations without tax-payer dollars. For more information or to RSVP, please call 864-3091 or email: [email protected]

http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org

