Late Night Selfie will perform from 8 to midnight Saturday at Pedro’s, 134 Main St., Lewiston. Band members include Eric Bauer, Michael Krapovicky, Dawson Hill and Chris Floyd.They play covers from bands like AHa, Johnny Cash, Ed Sheeran, Los Lobos and many more. They will often throw in an original tune or two. There is no cover charge. For more information, call 207-783-6200.

Read or Post Comments
filed under:
concert, lewiston maine, Pedro O'Hara's
Related Stories
Latest Articles