CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Nikki Reed, 31; Derek Hough, 34; Trent Reznor, 54; Bob Saget, 63.

Happy Birthday: Take a serious look at the past, and rethink what you want to accomplish this year. Personal improvement should be your plan with the intent to do whatever it takes to reach your ultimate goal. Count on your skills, stamina and determination to help you reach your destination and receive accolades for your hard work and keen sense of timing. Your numbers are 2, 6, 17, 23, 32, 44, 47.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be gentle and understanding when dealing with others. Anger will lead to trouble. Avoid discord by taking care of what’s expected of you before someone complains. Don’t believe everything you hear or trust someone who is manipulative or asking for too much. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put a little excitement in your life and show some enthusiasm when it comes to personal relationships. Rely on your keen sense of awareness, and make choices you know will please someone you love. Romance is in the stars. 3 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let life get too complicated. If someone is trying to take advantage of you, know enough to walk away. Too much of anything will be what leads to trouble. Simplicity and keeping your relationships running smoothly should be priorities. 3 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the lead and see who follows. You have what it takes to get things going and to make a contribution and a difference to whatever and whoever you decide to get involved with. Love, romance and personal change are encouraged. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your emotions tucked away until you see where everyone else stands. Making noise before you have all the pertinent information will put you in a vulnerable position. Focus on personal gain, fitness, children and socializing. 2 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Communication will be key when trying to get your message across. Whether dealing with friends, colleagues or relatives, share your thoughts and feelings in order to resolve any issues that could dismantle your plans. Romance is on the rise. 4 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You won’t have to look for trouble; it’s sure to find you if you are dealing with someone who is cranky or indulgent. Concentrate on personal accomplishments that deal with finances, health or any pending legal matters. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Drop in on someone you trust to give you valid information. A change in attitude will take place as you discover what’s been going on and what your options are. A partnership with someone special could be mutually beneficial. 3 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Work alone, and don’t share secrets or private information that could be used against you. Choose to be moderate in all you do, and you’ll avoid being talked about or taken advantage of by someone who isn’t trustworthy. 3 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make positive changes at home. Getting along with the people around you will encourage greater opportunities and the chance to work toward a goal you share with someone special. Discipline and hard work will pay off. Romance is highlighted. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional matters will escalate if you aren’t careful how you react or respond. Think twice before getting involved in someone else’s problems. Focus more on what you can do to broaden your outlook, skills and direction. 2 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Draw on your resources to make things happen. Call in favors and choose quality over quantity. Stick to your game plan, and use your skills and knowledge to give back to those who have helped you advance. Love is on the rise. 5 stars

Birthday Baby: You are driven, intuitive and energetic. You are resourceful and intelligent.

