100 years ago: 1919

Fifty girls, members of the Bates College senior class, were guests of George A. Ross, the Lewiston caterer, at dinner Wednesday night. Several weeks ago, when Mr. Ross reopened his ice cream parlors after extensive repairing and renovating, the senior class gave him a silver cup. The dinner party was, in a way, a return favor. Probably no caterer to the two cities is as popular with his customers as Mr. Ross. Bates College looks upon the shop as her own special property: In fact, the ice cream shop is as much a part of Bates College as the campus itself. The shop is very pretty, three rooms opening into each other by wide arches afford a sense of spaciousness that still does not detract from the coziness of the place.

50 years ago: 1969

Approximately 500 Auburn youngsters turned out with their rods and reels this morning at The Outlet in East Auburn for a fishing derby, and David Burgess, 12, of East Auburn, walked off with the top prize as he landed the biggest rainbow trout. He caught a 12.2-inch beauty and was awarded a $5 gift certificate. The derby co-sponsored by the East Auburn Community Unit Inc. and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department was held between the hours of 8 a.m. and noon.

25 years ago: 1994

“War and Peace: Conflict Resolution and Teens” will be the subject of a Central Maine Medical Center Healthy Start program on Thursday from 7 to 8.30 p.m. in the CMMC Conference and Education Center. Kim Johnson and Debbie Belanger of the YWCA Intervention Program will help participants learn to deal with and control anger, as well as express points of view and frustrations so teens will listen. The program is being offered free of charge.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

