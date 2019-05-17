AUGUSTA — The Maine lawmakers in March killed a bill to change Maine’s current state flag for an earlier design. But at the same time, the Legislature approved a bill that would direct Secretary of State Matt Dunlap to design a special flag for the state’s bicentennial celebration in 2020.

To that end, the secretary of state has sponsored online voting of three bicentennial flag designs. The deadline for voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

The state is looking at three designs for a flag to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Pine Tree State statehood.

Vote here.

Dunlap will make a final decision about the flag, and submit it to the Maine Legislature and the Maine Bicentennial Commission. The results of the vote will play a major role in Dunlap’s decision.

