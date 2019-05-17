LEWISTON — Now is the time to register for the new Franco Trail L-A bus tour test run that will take place starting at 9 a.m. Friday, May 24. The bus will stop at historic locations and sites that reflect the area’s French heritage and also weave its way through the streets of Lewiston and Auburn relating local history with a tour guide.

At least 18 locations have been identified and included as part of this all-day tour. The normal cost of the tour will be $75, but this opportunity at $36 includes all stops and attractions plus two meals and a show at the Gendron Franco Center.

Participants can ride in the comfort of a trolley bus provided by Northeast Charter Tours. A tour guide will be on the bus to point out local attractions and provide more information at the stops. Part of the tour will include a short walking tour across the Androscoggin River and through city parks.

Reservations and payment are required ahead of time. To be one of the first to test the Franco Trail L-A bus tour or for more information, call Museum L-A at 207-333-3881 and for a full itinerary go to www.museumla.org. Payment can be made over the phone or by stopping at the museum. The tour starts at 9 a.m. at the Franco American Collection USM-LA campus and is expected to end by 7:30 p.m. after the dinner-show.

For more information, contact [email protected] or call 207-333-3881.

