OXFORD — Town Manager Butch Asselin will interview three finalists for fire chief, he told selectmen Thursday night.

Asselin may make a conditional offer to one of them. A background check and drug test will be required before bringing the top candidate to selectmen.

The person selected will replace Gary Sacco, 63, who died March 10 in Portland where he was attending the funeral of Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes. Sacco, a veteran fire educator and former fire chief in New Gloucester, had served almost two years as chief.

In April, Asselin appointed a search committee of six people, including selectmen, business owners, a department head and a Planning Board member, who interviewed seven applicants and recommended four. One later withdrew his name.

In other business, the board was told that cleanup of the mold and mildew in the basement of the Municipal Center on Pleasant Street is continuing. The area includes a gymnasium and elevator shaft.

The situation has prompted officials and a recently formed committee to look at possible sites and costs for a new municipal building, should it be needed.

“The town has done what it can to alleviate the problem. We’ll see how it works out,” Asselin said.

The board recognized Freeland Holmes Librarian Glenda Drapeau, who has served in the position for 40 years.

Acting on a recommendation from the town attorney, the board voted to approve the Capital Acquisition Project that will lease two 2016 ambulances and the financing of that lease. Although voters approved the funding, the town attorney requested the specific language be approved.

The board also:

Approved of Asselin moving ahead on a gift of land on Industrial Park Road from John H. Schiavi;

Approved transferring $15,404 from a special account to build federally compliant restrooms and $9,506 from the same account to install a water line, both at Pottle Field;

Accepted a bid of $96,573 from All State to pave Gore Road and parts of Hebron Road.

