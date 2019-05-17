RLSC Vice President Mary Archer-Brey and RLSC Secretary Missy Wakefield Stephanie Chu-O’Neil

Congratulations to Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club for earning Maine Snowmobile Association’s 2019 Club of the Year honor!

Among the list of reasons the club received the award at the Annual MSA Meeting on April 27th, was the fact that it has a really very active and hands on working board, is heavily involved in charitable work, is consistently leading in number of members, maintains impressive land owner relations and works hard to collaborate with area businesses and local government.

Fueled by year round fundraisers the club is able to provide beautifully groomed trails and adds not only to the local economy, but for many is the main source of seasonal winter entertainment- priceless!

By all accounts this past winter season was very long but with the help of the Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club and their wonderful and generous land owners, business sponsors and club members, (whom they frequently make sure to thank), locals and visitors to our area had a winter that was filled with many great events, frequent rides in our picturesque winter landscape, and a really nice respite from the repeated shoveling and plowing chores many had to endure.

So, congratulations also to the thousands of snowmobilers that benefit by the club members’ hard work and enjoy not only the beautiful Rangeley area trail system but the many fun events the club puts on. To that end, please consider becoming a member! For more information you can visit them on their website rangeleysnowmobile.com or Facebook.

