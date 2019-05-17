The Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) and the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery will be hosting an Opening Reception for Rick Osterhout – Sculpture, on Friday, May 24, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Enjoy complimentary light appetizers and cash bar (beer/wine). The Gallery is located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater on Main Street in Rangeley. The exhibit continues through July 1; the reception and exhibition are free and open to the public.

Osterhout states, “My sculpture is multi-faceted and varied. All of it starts conceptually and some of it stays there, but throughout I want my work to be pleasing to the eye, well put together and have good composition.”

He passionately loves the natural world and tries to tread lightly on it. The materials he works with are often recycled, from trees he’s selectively cut, from one of the barns he’s saved from the landfill or rocks he has found. He also enjoys using his mind, hands and skills to creatively express thoughts or pay homage.

Gallery hours: 10 AM – 2 PM Monday through Friday, as well as when the theater is open for events. FMI about the RFA and their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.

< Previous

Next >