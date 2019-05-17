BANGOR, ME – Seven Islands Land Company announces the pending retirement of John W. McNulty, the firm’s President and CEO. He will retire August 2, 2019 after more than 41 years of service to the company. Seven Islands Land Company manages 820,000 acres of Maine timberland for the Pingree family that has maintained this ownership since 1841.

McNulty has served in his current role since April 2008, and prior to that, served for fifteen years as the company’s Vice President of Woodlands and three years as President of Orion Timberlands, a Seven Islands’ subsidiary that manages timberland for non-family clients.

Alex Ingraham, the Pingree Family representative, commented “John has worked with our family and devoted his career to the sustainable working forest in Maine for more than four decades. He has been an instrumental part of our family history and the growth and success of our forest and company. We wish him the best in retirement and know that his passion for practicing exceptional silviculture will endure both in our forest, and his woodlot where he plans to spend a great deal of time after retiring.”

McNulty commented “I have been extremely fortunate to have worked in the forest industry in Maine during a period of rapid change and evolution since 1978. The opportunity to manage the same ownership my entire career and build a management program with exceptional team of foresters and managers has indeed been an honor and privilege.”

