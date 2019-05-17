DEAR SUN SPOTS: There was an article in the Sun Journal recently about someone starting a new thrift shop with money going toward a worthy cause. They were still in the stages of collecting, I believe. Can you get me more information?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: I think you might be referring to the article written by Pam Harnden on April 17 regarding the expansion of “A Touch of Class” Thrift Shop on the Wilton Road in Farmington.

A Touch of Class is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the rest of the week. It is one of three thrift shops operated by Work First Inc., a private nonprofit organization that offers services to individuals with intellectual disabilities. The three thrift shops, two in Farmington and one in Jay, offer paid employment for some of those individuals as well, according to Harnden’s story. For more information, call Work First at 778-3200.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have many slides I plan to turn into CDs, but before I do I would like to review them. When I pulled out my Kodak slide projector from the closet, after many years of not being used, I noticed it wasn’t focusing. Would you by any chance have information in your Rolodex of anyone who repairs them?

— Diane, no town.

ANSWER: I’m afraid that this type of repair is extremely hard to come by. The most helpful thing I can do is put this dilemma on the airwaves in Sun Spots Land. Perhaps one of our readers knows how to fix this issue or knows someone who does. Another idea is that maybe a reader has a working projector to loan to you or to sell for a fair price. This kind of thing does happen! Readers, I’m counting on you!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I heard that one of my favorite country and western singers, Earl Thomas Conley, has died. I was wondering how old he was, and did he have cancer?

— No name, Peru

ANSWER: According to Rolling Stone Magazine, “Earl Thomas Conley, who enjoyed a nearly unbroken streak of 18 Number One hits in the Eighties — including ‘Holding Her and Loving You,’ ‘Angel in Disguise’ and the duet with Emmylou Harris, ‘We Believe in Happy Endings’ — died in Nashville on April 10 after a battle with a condition similar to dementia. He was 77.”

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I watch Channel 217 (Grit) and during the Western movies there is a grinding noise I cannot get rid of. It is also on during some commercials. It’s very annoying and I’m sure you can tell me why it’s happening. Thank you for all the problems you solve for everyone.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I can’t imagine what would be causing this problem on an intermittent basis. Are any other readers experiencing this issue? I would suggest you write to GRIT TV Channel 217 at [email protected] to lodge your complaint. It seems that if it was a problem with your television or dish it would be happening all the time.

