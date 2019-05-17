MECHANIC FALLS — Workforce Training Partners is offering a seven-week, full-time customer service skills course beginning Monday, June 24, at the Regional School Unit 16 Adult Education office, 129 Elm St.

The sessions will include two days of classroom training and three days of on-the-job training at a work experience site. A variety of topics will be covered, including communication, conflict resolution, safety and security, time management and common employability skills. Potential students must pass a CASAS reading and math assessment to be accepted into the program and have the ability to work in the United States.

The course is offered in conjunction with the National Retail Federation and Retail Association of Maine and could result in nationally recognized industry certifications in retail fundamentals and customer sales and service from NRF, as well as certificates in Maine WorkReady and digital literacy.

Registration must be made by June 7 and is available at RSU 16 Adult Education, 129 Elm St., Mechanic Falls, or online at mechanicfalls.maineadulted.org or call 207-345-3217. There is no charge for the program for those individuals who financially qualify.

