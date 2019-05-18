The University of Maine will hold the annual Clean Sweep Sale 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Friday, May 24 and 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday, May 25 in Alfond Arena.

Furniture, rugs, electronics, appliances, housewares, books, bedding, shoes and clothing will be among the items for sale. Items were donated by the university and students who moved out of the dorms at the end of the semester.

Payment with cash, credit and debit will be accepted.

Proceeds will be used to support programs offered through UMaine’s Bodwell Center for Service and Volunteerism, including the Black Bear Exchange, Black Bear Mentors and Tutors, Maine Day and meal-packing events.

More information is available on the UMaine Bodwell Center’s Facebook page or by calling the center at 581.3091.

