AUGUSTA – A bill introduced by Sen. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, to support the timely closure of Old Town’s municipal construction and demolition debris (CDD) landfill was signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday. The bill, LD 603, “An Act To Amend the Laws Governing Funding for Landfill Closure Costs,” expands the eligibility of state funds appropriated for landfill closures to cover the Old Town landfill.

“The Old Town CDD landfill is no longer needed, and this law will help ensure that it is closed in a timely manner,” said Sen. Dill. “I’m so grateful that Gov. Mills has signed LD 603 into law.”

Current state law requires the state to cover 75 percent of the cost of closing landfills licensed before Sept. 1, 1989. The City of Old Town applied to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection for a license for the CDD landfill on March 10, 1989, but that license was not approved by the DEP until Jan. 3, 1990, thereby disqualifying the facility for state funds. The new law would make the Old Town landfill eligible for the program.

LD 603 will go into effect 30 days after the legislature adjourns.

