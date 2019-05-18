AUBURN – Joyce Arnold Coyne passed away quietly in her sleep on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Her children and their spouses, William and Paula Coyne, Don and Angie Coyne; her grandchildren, Heather Sjoquist, Jessica Mitchell and Laura Coyne; and great-grandchildren Brooke Gamage, Madison Gamage, Tyler Gamage, Maya Sjoquist and Emmett Sjoquist will remember and miss her care, comfort, and abiding faith. She was predeceased by her four siblings, Ruth Collins, Lloyd Arnold, Don Arnold and Geraldine Woodhead.

On Dec. 8, 1945, Joyce Arnold married her Edward Little High School sweetheart William Walter Coyne. They lived in Batavia, N.Y. where William Walter Coyne II was born, then in South Glens Falls, N.Y. where their sons Jack Arnold Coyne and Donald Frank Coyne were born. These were years of joy.

In 1957 when Joyce was 31, William suffered a fatal embolism, leaving her to raise their three young sons. She moved her family to Auburn, Maine to be near family, friends and a familiar environment.

Joyce loved to travel and believed in following her heart. She married Joseph Coyne in 1971 and together they traveled to Florida, Arizona, Texas, California, Oregon and Canada. They settled in Harpswell. Joe died in 2005.

Church and her faith held a special place in her life. Joyce was a member of the West Harpswell Baptist Church, where she composed the church bulletin and sang in the choir and the Court Street United Baptist Church where she was also employed as their secretary.

On April 18, 2019 Joyce had a wonderful 95th birthday with friends and family at Schooner Estates, where she spent the last three years of her life. Signifying the circle of her life, Joyce passed away wearing her Edward Little High School ring and her wedding band.

A celebration service will be held in the summer.

