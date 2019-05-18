AUBURN – Sophie A. ”Grandmama” Patten, 93, of Rumford, Maine, kicked the bucket on May 15, 2019. She was born to Joseph Wrobel Sr. and Anna Popielarczyk on Feb. 16, 1926, in Cromwell, Conn. She lived in Maine for 30-plus years, but was a true Connecticut native. Maine was too backwards for her sense of style as she would say, and no one knew how to dress. She stood at 5-foot-nothing, with a kind heart and a fiery soul. She had been known on various occasions to boss around her much larger, late husband, Frank, and always had a knack for wit about her. She could also hold a grudge like no other, she had a few on a couple of dead relatives and never hesitated to tactfully tell someone to take a hike. She always had wisdom to offer, a story to tell and love to give. She was anything but ordinary and will be profoundly missed by those who knew and loved her. Eyes to the sun, soul to the wind. To the next realm, Grandmama. Give em hell, we know you will.

Grandmama was predeceased by her husband, Frank C. Patten; daughters, Susan Futran and Lori-Ann Grasruck; and son, Frank J. Patten. She is survived by her grandchildren, Blair Marr, Anthony Grasruck, Cody Grasruck, Candice Grasruck, Olivia Grasruck, Robert Caya, Dan Futran, Jacob Futran, and Rachael Karnes; former son-in-law, Peter Grasruck and wife, Kristy Grasruck; in addition to eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019. Anyone who wishes to attend, please contact the family regarding time and place. Arrangements are under the care of the MEADER & SON FUNERAL HOME, CREMATION AND MONUMENT SERVICES, 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, Maine 04276.

