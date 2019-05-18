Androscoggin County

• Edward Heath, 21, of Minot, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:20 p.m. Friday at 51 Pleasant St. in Mechanic Falls.

• Stephen Rowland, 55, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 8:42 p.m. Friday at 89 Kennebec Trail in Turner.

• Kodi Barrett, 27, of Turner, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:19 a.m. Saturday at 40 Pleasant St. in Auburn.

• Keith Petrin, 48, of Durham, on charges of violating conditions of release, criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 5 p.m. Saturday on 54 Quaker Meeting House Road in Durham.

Auburn

• James Pelham, 48, transient, on an outstanding warrant for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 3:17 a.m. Saturday on Academy Street.

Lewiston

• Jacob Lane, 37, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid fines, 12:50 a.m. Saturday at 208 Bates St.

• Christine Obie, 50, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 1 a.m. Saturday at 984 Sabattus St.

• Deven Coy, 33, transient, on charges of violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing, Saturday at 42 Walnut St.

• Keosha Pontoo, 27, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay restitution, and charges of refusal to stop for an officer and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Pine and Pierce streets.

