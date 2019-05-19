NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building, 199 Main St., announced its June events.

The month will begin with a “Garden Party” at King’s Hills in South Paris to celebrate National Cancer Survivor Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 2. An RSVP is requested by calling 207-890-0329 or emailing [email protected]

The two-part event will begin with a private survivor luncheon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for cancer survivors and caregivers. At 2:30 friends and supporters of the CRCofWM are invited to join the group for the afternoon reception from 2:30 to 5 p.m. There will be a short program with representatives from the American Cancer Society and Stephens Memorial Hospital speaking, along with words from a few survivors. In addition, the center will take the opportunity to thank the community for their support, talk about their mission and formally introduce their new director, Diane Madden.

Drop-in hours are 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have pamphlets and a lending library. The center is also a place to have a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Two Survivorship Programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. The pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming as well. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop in at the center or call 207-890-0329 for more information.

The Caring Coupon Program is for cancer patients in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons, their caregiver may receive two coupons, which they use for their choice of sessions of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the center for their services. For more information, see the above.

Other events include the following:

Yoga Warriors: From 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free, gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore: Exercise class from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored exercise bands. Lori Britting leads the class. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle: Two sessions on Saturday, June 1, beginners from 10 a.m. to noon, advanced from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. All drums are welcome and they are available to borrow. At noon there will be a potluck lunch and those wishing may bring a dish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. It is free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Deering Memorial Community Center. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to reiki practice and self-care. Massage, reflexology and polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon and those wishing may bring a dish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. It is free for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information, call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology: From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Self-Reiki: From 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the center. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how reiki may help alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up: From 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the center. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards.

Crafting for Fun: From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, at the center. Stop in to see what the project will be. Materials are provided. Crafting for Fun becomes a weekly Tuesday activity in June.

Visit www.crcofwm.org for more information, find them on Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

