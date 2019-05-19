A fire that started in a first floor kitchen of an apartment building on Sherwood Street early Sunday morning displaced about a dozen tenants.

Capt. Dave Nichols, spokesman for the Portland Fire Department said the fire at 87 Sherwood St. was reported just before 1 a.m.

Crews spent several hours battling the fire inside the three-story building. All of the tenants escaped and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire, which does not appear to be suspicious, remains under investigation, Nichols said. Nichols said the structure will need major repairs before it can be occupied.

The owner of the building told News Center Maine (WCSH-TV) that he is working with the American Red Cross to help tenants find temporary housing.

Sherwood Street is located off Veranda Street, near Interstate 295 and Tukey’s Bridge.

