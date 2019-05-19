OXFORD — The Oxford Hills Rotary Club recently hosted several DECA students to hear about their experience at the National Competition recently held in Florida.

In order to qualify for nationals, the students need to place first or second in the state competition. Eleven students from OHCHS qualified to attend nationals. DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is an association of marketing, hospitality, finance and entrepreneurship students. They are given an assignment of a scenario role play and have 10 minutes if competing as individuals, or 30 minutes if competing as a two-person team, to come up with strategy and problem solving to respond to the assignment.

Over 22,000 students attended nationals, and the OHCHS students were the only school representing Maine.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: