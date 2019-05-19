Androscoggin County

•Terry Verrill, 25, of Turner, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:31 p.m. Saturday, on Empire Road in Poland.

Lewiston

•Tesha Cooper, 23, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 2:37 a.m. Sunday, on Sabattus Street.

•Zachary Pryor, 36, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 8 a.m. Sunday, on Ash Street.

•Walter Coleman, 63, of Lewiston, on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation and violating conditions of release, 1:53 p.m. Sunday, at 117 Oak St.

•Christopher Jones, 35, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for probation revocation, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at 142 College St.

•Randy Elliott, 61, of Plasteau, New Hampshire, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 6:28 p.m. Sunday, at 78 Maple St.

