BITE INTO MAINE

LOCATIONS: Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends through May 27, daily through Oct. 27) and Allagash Brewing Co., 50 Industrial Way, Portland (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday)

FOLLOW: @biteintomaine on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

DETAILS: Serving lobster rolls and sandwiches out of a food truck at Fort Williams Park and a 1977 Airstream at Allagash Brewing. Menu items include the Maine-style lobster roll with mayo and fresh chives and Connecticut-style roll made with hot butter, as well as curry and wasabi version.

MAINE-LY MEATBALLS

LOCATION: Various summer events, including Summer Sunsets on the Point at Thompson’s Point in Portland (4-10 p.m. Thursdays from June through September) and L.L. Bean’s Friday Night Movie in Discovery Park, Freeport

FOLLOW: @mainelymeatballs on Facebook

DETAILS: Serving freshly handcrafted meatballs out of unique ingredients such as lentils, sautéed vegetables and lobster.

THE MUTHAH TRUCKAH

LOCATION: Breweries, including Foundation, Rising Tide, Definitive, Battery Steele and Austin Street’s Fox Street Brewery & Tasting Room, all in Portland

FOLLOW: @MuthahTruckah on Twitter and Facebook, @themuthatruckah on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving nontraditional sandwiches hot off the griddle. Lola, the top-selling sandwich, is complete with roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, house-made bacon jam, pickles, BBQ chips (yes, on the sandwich) and a BBQ aioli.

FALAFEL MAFIA

LOCATION: Spring Street near Temple Street and Back Cove Trail parking lot in Portland, as well as local breweries

FOLLOW: @falafel_mafia on Instagram and @falafelmafia on Facebook

DETAILS: Serving fresh Middle Eastern food, including falafel wraps and bowls and Shawarma fries.

TACOS DEL SOUL

LOCATION: Breweries on Industrial Way and Fox Street in Portland, including Foundation and Rising Tide, and Summer Sunsets on the Point

FOLLOW: @tacosdelseoul on Facebook and Instagram

DETAILS: Serving a fusion of Korean and Mexican street foods in the form of tacos, burritos and bowls.

NOM BAI STREET KITCHEN

LOCATION: Local breweries, including Rising Tide in Portland and Mast Landing in Westbrook, and Summer Sunsets on the Point at Thompson’s Point

FOLLOW: @nombaiportland on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving traditional Cambodian and Vietnamese foods such as beef skewers, pork egg rolls and the num pang sandwich which consists of beef, chicken or tofu on a toasted baguette with chili mayo, cucumbers, pickled vegetables and cilantro.

FISHIN’ SHIPS

LOCATION: Local breweries, including Lone Pine, Rising Tide and Definitive, all in Portland

FOLLOW: @fishnships on Facebook and Instagram

DETAILS: With locally sourced fish, this food truck brings the “sea to the sidewalk.” Serving homemade sauces and unique seafood dishes such as the Fish B.L.T, which consists of a crispy beer-battered fish, local Applewood bacon, romaine and a creamy tomato mayonnaise on freshly baked brioche.

THE GREEKS OF PEAKS

LOCATION: Local breweries, including Austin Street’s Fox Street Brewery & Tasting Room in Portland

FOLLOW: @thegreeksofpeaksmobileeats on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving traditional Greek dishes such as spanakopita triangles, grilled halloumi fries and gyros with Greek white sauce, sheep milk feta and house tzatziki sauce.

MR. TUNA MOBILE SUSHI BAR

LOCATION: Local breweries such as Austin Street’s Fox Street Brewery & Tasting Room and Bunker Brewing, both in Portland

FOLLOW: @mr.tuna_maine on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving sushi hand rolls on the go. Menu items include the Spicy Tuna hand roll with cucumber and tempura flakes and the Maine Crab with yuzu mayo, avocado and cucumber.

MAINELY BURGERS

LOCATION: Scarborough Beach State Park, 418 Black Point Road, Scarborough (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily May 27 through Sept. 2)

FOLLOW: @mainelyburgers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

DETAILS: Serving traditional American fare, such as hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream sandwiches. All the ingredients are sourced from New England farmers, including the potatoes from Fryeburg that are used to make the fries.

MILLY’S SKILLET SEASIDE KITCHEN

LOCATION: Jones Landing, Peaks Island (11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through September)

FOLLOW: @MillysSkillet on Facebook

DETAILS: Located near the ferry terminal on Peaks Island, this food truck acts as a staple for summer tourists and local islanders. Menu items include the Fresh Picked Maine Lobster Roll tossed in mayo and served over chopped romaine lettuce on a bun, along with chicken sandwiches and blackened fish tacos.

PB&ME

LOCATION: Summer Sunsets on the Point

FOLLOW: @FoodTruckME on Facebook

DETAILS: Specializing in deep-fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches such as the King-ah which consists of peanut butter, banana, bacon, and honey, and the s’mores made with Nutella, biscoff and fluff.

TOTALLY AWESOME VEGAN FOOD TRUCK

LOCATION: Tony’s Donuts, Baxter Boulevard Parking Lot, the Yarmouth Farmers Market on Thursdays, Sunday mornings on the Eastern Promenade and local breweries, including Lone Pine in Portland

FOLLOW: @TotallyAwesomeVeganFoodTruck on Facebook and Instagram

DETAILS: This truck is putting a twist on junk food, serving vegan comfort foods such as the Wicked Good Vegan Pot Pie and the Bacon Cheesy Fries, which consist of skin-on fries, topped with a homemade vegan cheese sauce and pieces of maple hickory tempeh bacon. The truck is also nut-free and has gluten-free options.

COUSINS MAINE LOBSTER

LOCATION: Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily June through mid-November)

FOLLOW: cousinsmainelobster.com

DETAILS: Serving wild-caught Maine lobster in both traditional and unique ways, such as the Lobster Grilled Cheese with pepper jack and cheddar and the Lobster Tacos served with cabbage, pico de gallo and lime sauce. Gluten-free options available.

GORGEOUS GELATO KIOSK

LOCATION: Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

FOLLOW: @gorgeousgelato on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving Italian gelato all summer next to Portland Head Light. Some of the flavors include hazelnut, Oreo, chocolate (vegan, regular, rum or whiskey) and coconut.

THE SALTBOX CAFÉ

LOCATION: Eastern Promenade, Portland (8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday)

FOLLOW: @saltboxcafemaine on Instagram

DETAILS: Maine’s only tiny-house food truck serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. Menu items include veggie burgers and sausage biscuits with greens, red onions and melted Gruyere cheese.

BRÛLÉE BIKE

LOCATION: Thursdays at Summer Sunsets on the Point in Portland and Summer Movie Series at Bug Light Park in South Portland

FOLLOW: @bruleebike on Instagram and Twitter, @bruleeB on Facebook

DETAILS: A French dessert bike specializing in different flavors of crème brûlée, such as chocolate, espresso, raspberry and honey lavender.

THE MARSHMALLOW CART

LOCATION: Summer Sunsets on the Point and L.L. Bean’s Friday Night Movies in Discovery Park

FOLLOW: @TheMarshmallowCart on Facebook

DETAILS: Specializing in homemade marshmallows and s’mores with two dozen flavors of marshmallows, including caramel, strawberry, and mint chip.

GRILLIN BRAZILIAN

LOCATION: Local breweries, including Austin Street’s Fox Street Brewery & Tasting Room

FOLLOW: @grillinbrazilian on Instagram

DETAILS: Bringing fresh Brazilian cuisine to the streets of Portland. Menu items include a classic São Paulo plate with local beef served over rice and topped with a fried egg.

EIGHTY 8 DONUT CAFÉ

LOCATION: Eastern Promenade, Portland

FOLLOW: @TheEighty8DonutCafe on Facebook and @eighty8donuts on Twitter

DETAILS: Serving hot bite-size donuts with nontraditional toppings such as homemade maple bourbon, vanilla bean sauce, and lavender pastry cream. To pair with the tasty treats is coffee from Tandem Coffee Roasters and house-made hot chocolate.

CREPE ELIZABETH

LOCATION: Fort Williams Park Wednesday through Sunday and local festivals, including Maine Yogafest and L.L. Bean’s Summer in the Park

FOLLOW: @crepeelizabeth on Instagram

DETAILS: Serving French crêpes along the shores of Casco Bay. Menu items include sweet and savory crêpes such as the Fluffah Nuttah crêpe with peanut butter, semi-sweet chocolate chips and marshmallow, and the Greens & Ham, a traditional crêpe with organic baby spinach, spiral ham and cheese.

— BLAIR BEST

