On April 28, 115 volunteer met in Chase Hall on the Bates College Campus to participate in an Outreach Meal Packing Event. Members of Grace Lutheran Church in Auburn, the Bates Multifaith Chaplaincy and students of the Bates Christian Fellowship jointly planned the event. Working for four hours, volunteers packed 207 cases of food, enough to feed 44,800 people. The cases were distributed to 24 food pantries and seven school backpack programs in the Central Maine area. Some of the participants from Grace Lutheran Church are pictured at the event.
