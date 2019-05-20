HALLOWELL — The Gaslight Theater announces auditions for collaboration with the Augusta Downtown Alliance for a weekend of Shakespeare in the Park on Aug. 15, 16, 17. Being midsummer, they will present “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”

Directed by Richard Bostwick, with assistance from Meg Matheson, auditions at Hallowell City Hall, 1 Winthrop St., will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, in the City Hall Chambers and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the auditorium. City business requests that the Front (Winthrop) Street door be used on Tuesday to avoid a meeting in the chambers.

Online scripts include http://www.shakespeare-online.com/plays/midsscenes.html and

http://shakespeare.mit.edu/midsummer/. Sections for parts will be determined soon. Read over A1 SC 1 for Oberon and Titania; Act 1 S2 for amateur actors; Act 4 S1 for young lovers, et al; and Act 5 for group readings.

Gaslight Theater is located in Hallowell City Hall. Call 207-626-3698 for more information.

