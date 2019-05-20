AUBURN — Fifty students at Central Maine Community College were inducted on April 25 as members of the Alpha Phi Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges.

The 2018-19 chapter officers were also recognized at the ceremony: Melissa Patrie, president; Jessica Lemay, vice president; Tyler Tibbetts, public relations secretary; Kayla Thayer, recording secretary; Steven Ouellette, treasurer; Mallory Doiron and Kate McPherson, officers-at-large.

To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa membership, students must be pursuing an associate degree and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. The following students were inducted this semester:

Habso Abdirizak, Sadio Aden, Amanda Anderson-Lapointe, Autumn Baker, Makayla Berube, Carolyn Buck, Sonya Caron, Shelly Carver, Ashley Cloutier, Corey David, Spencer Davis, Melissa Deatrich, Marissa Dodge, Mallory Doiron, Maurice Drouin, Rose Gauthier, Jessica Gauthier, Jonathan Good, Jason Griffin, Gabriel Hoy, Kenny Huynh, Amber Johnson, Stefan Kroger, Christine Larrivee, Brandon Mastrorillo, Kristian McCarthy, Kate McPherson, Casay Mohamed, Joshua Morin, Amanda Nelson, Steven Ouellette, Samantha Paradis, Sarah Pierce, Corey Provencher, Tiffany Rainha, Jacynda Rousseau, Elizabeth Seliga, Zakiya Sheikh, Cara Simoneau, Max Smith-Taylor, Caitlyn Spear, Meagan Strout, Elena Tool, Chelsea Trimble, Leon Twitchell, Lyndsay Vachon, Sarai Wentzel, Joshua White and Rusty Young.

