AUBURN — Concerts for a Cause will host DuoDuo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the First Universalist Church of Auburn, 169 Pleasant St. This folk super group presents an unforgettable night of music, song and dance, featuring four masters of the Celtic and Acadian traditions: Natalie Haas, Yann Falquet, Maeve Gilchrist and Nic Gareiss.

The husband and wife team of Haas and Falquet mix Québécois traditional songs and new takes on folk music from throughout Western Europe. Haas is the most sought-after cellist in Celtic music today. She and Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser have toured as a duo for nearly 20 years. They have been wowing audiences worldwide, and appeared at CFAC in 2016. Haas has worked with artists like Cape Breton fiddler Natalie MacMaster; Irish greats Altan, Solas, and Liz Carroll; and Americana icon, Dirk Powell.

Falquet is a force in the Québécois music scene. He has recorded five albums and toured the world with French-Canadian power trio Genticorum. Falquet’s unique style on acoustic guitar is rhythmically powerful yet subtly complex.

Gilchrist and Gareiss made their duo debut at the Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow, Scotland. This pair combine the percussion and drive of Gareiss’s footwork with Gilchrist’s melodic and improvisational sensibilities. Michigan-born percussive dancer Gareiss and Edinburgh harpist Gilchrist met while teaching at the Shasta Fiddle Summit. They later toured together as part of Darol Anger’s band, The Furies.

Advance tickets of $25 are available at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4225771; $28, day of show; student ($15) and senior ($20) discounts at the door with ID — cash only.

Use the Spring Street entrance across from Dairy Joy. Parking is accessible. For more information, visit uuconcerts.org.

