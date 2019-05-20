Sen. Ned Claxton, D-Auburn, welcomed the Friends of the New Gloucester Public Library to the State House recently when they were presented a Legislative Sentiment for their recognition as Spirit of America Foundation Award recipients. The Friends have made significant contributions to the town of New Gloucester. They raise funds for the library through book and bake sales and sponsor several library programs that support the surrounding community. A legislative sentiment is a significant expression of the Maine Legislature to honor notable achievements. Those who know of someone who should be recognized should contact Claxton’s office at 207-287-1515. Friends of the New Gloucester Library are shown with Claxton, front far right, and Rep. Arata, back center.
< Previous
Next >
Latest Articles
-
Oxford Hills
-
Business
-
Business
-
Nation / World
-
Maine
Here at Sun Media Group we value our readers and are committed to growing our community by encouraging you to add to the discussion.
To ensure conscientious dialogue we have implemented a strict no-bullying policy. To participate, you must follow our Terms of Use.