Diane Townsend, left, and Sis Martel have created fairy gardens around seven trees at Barker Mill Arms to help the city of Auburn celebrate its 150th birthday. The gardens are dedicated to each branch of the armed services; the Auburn Fire, Police and Public Services departments; and to prisoners of war and those missing in action. “This is what I do to keep out of trouble,” said Townsend, who tends to the many gardens around the elderly housing complex. Martel said they had some help from Liz Allen of the city and Eddie’s Wheel & Deal, but otherwise paid for the expenses out of their own pockets. “It all started because Auburn is having a birthday and something is older than us,” Townsend said. Barker Mill Arms will hold an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on June 8, during which Townsend and Martel plan to hand out 150 cupcakes.
One of the fairy gardens is dedicated to prisoners of war and those missing in action.
