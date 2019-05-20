KINGFIELD — Selectmen approved changes Monday night to rental costs and agreements for Webster Hall.

The primary use of the Town Hall is for municipal activities, but includes School Administrative District 58 meetings and related educational purposes.

Groups have rented the hall for Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, family reunions and similar private events, but the income has not covered costs of utilities and maintenance.

Kingfield-based nonprofit and senior organizations will pay $10 an hour. Businesses and public groups will be charged $30 an hour, with a $25 fee to use the kitchen. Groups renting the hall for four or more hours will pay $25 an hour.

Rentals that extend beyond the contracted time will be charged $15 for each 15 minutes of extra time. If the gathering requires tables and chairs, the hall’s legal capacity is 138. Otherwise, the maximum capacity is 295.

Rental hours will be from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekends.

For rentals with no alcohol served, the deposit is $25. For events serving alcohol, it is $125.

Deposits will be refunded within 14 business days after the event date and will be based on damages or contract violations. Public event planners who host a catered event or serve alcohol must provide the administrative assistant with applicable permits. Private parties, wedding receptions or similar similar gatherings do not need permits.

In other matters, resident Fulton Ryan asked selectmen if the town would consider having the Public Works crew haul leaves if people raked them into piles beside the road. The town used to do that, he said.

Selectmen recalled some residents also had raked branches and larger pieces of wood along with the leaves, which created a problem for the crew.

Selectmen also reminded residents the annual school budget vote is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Mt. Abram High School, and the annual town meeting is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Kingfield Elementary School.

