POLAND SPRING — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce breakfast will be held Thursday, June 13, at Poland Spring Resort, 22 Robbins Way.

It will begin at 6:45, with breakfast served at 7:15, and end at 9 a.m. Tisha Bremner of Inner Light Wellness will present “Fully Charge Your Organization; Engaged, Energized Employees Excel.” Traditional corporate wellness programs focus on reducing health care costs. Learn how fully charged individuals elevate the capabilities and energize the success of an entire organization.

Cost is $22 for members; $35 for nonmembers.

For more information or to register, call the chamber at 207-783-2249 or go to: https://lametrochamber.com and click on “Attend events.”

