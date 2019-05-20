100 years ago: 1919

Ex-President Taft is coming to Auburn this week and will speak at the Webster Grammar School at 3:30 Friday afternoon. This is made possible through the untiring efforts of the Chamber of Commerce and Secretary Westervelt. The committee working on this program of entertainment have left nothing undone that would help bring the famous American statesman to Auburn. The reward for this labor was when a telegram was received from Mr. Taft’s secretary, saying that the Ex-President would be in Auburn Friday afternoon. He is to speak on “The League of Nation before a Portland audience, Friday evening arriving there earlier in the day. A committee from Auburn is to go to Portland to meet him there at 1:30 and return to Auburn for his afternoon address here. This trip will be made and the Ex-President will leave Auburn immediately after his address before the local audience to head back to Portland.

50 years ago: 1969

Bates College has awarded a four years scholarship to Kathryn Lowe, a drafting student at Poland Spring Job Corps Center for Women. She is president of the Poland Spring Student Government and hopes to become an attorney.

25 years ago: 1994

John Neal, music teacher at Edward Little High School in Auburn,

has been selected Maine Music Teacher of the Year by the Maine Music Educators Association. Neal, who teaches instrumental music at ELHS was presented the award at the All-State Music Conference Thursday night. He was recognized by his exceptional accomplishments in the advancement of music education. He lives in Greene with his wife, Robin, and their two daughters.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

