SABATTUS – Gerard Bilodeau, 56, of Sabattus, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Hospice House after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 2 1962, to Maurice Bilodeau, of Auburn, and the late Carol (Chase) Fortin. He grew up in Auburn and graduated from Edward Little. He lived and worked most of his life as a Bricklayer in Massachusetts and Maine. He married the love of his life, and best friend, Lorraine Giguere on March 28, 1986. And shortly thereafter adopted her daughter, Jennifer, as his own. They settled in Sabattus and loved hopping on their motorcycle as much as they could. Along with bike riding, he loved to fish, hunt, talk on his CB, and spend hours watching his most loved sport, hockey. He was a wonderful man who loved to help others and would give you the shirt right off his back. He will be missed by all those who knew, and loved him. A special thank you to his good friends, the CB crew, who gave him the support and encouragement he needed during his toughest times. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 33 years, Lorraine, his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Jenn and Brian Lawlor of New Hampshire, his three grandchildren, Hyland, Brennan, and Rylan; his sisters, Laurie Trindall of Lisbon, Ann Waring of Biddeford; his brother and wife, Joseph and Jana Bilodeau; his stepfather, Leo Fortin of Rockland, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his great-granddaughter, Rayna Grace in 2001; and his mother, Carol Fortin in 2002.In honoring his wishes, there will be no services.

