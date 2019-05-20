FARMINGTON – Stephen C. Farrington, 78, a resident of Jay, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Sandy River Nursing Home in Farmington, with his loving family by his side. He was born Sept. 11, 1940 in Farmington, the son of Charles Farrington and Alice (Soper) Farrington. He attended schools in Wilton. On Sept. 26, 1959, in Wilton, he married Rita Richard.

Stephen enjoyed working as a Dairy Farmer and loved fishing, hunting, going to his camp in Rangeley and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Farrington of Jay; his sons, Richard Farrington of Reno, Nev. and Chris Farrington and his wife Diana of Jay, his daughter, Kelly Pendleton and her husband Todd of Mechanicsville, Va.; his grandchildren, Myles Niedner, Chad and Isaac Prince, Abbie, Allie and Jacob Farrington; his sister, Judy Julian and her husband John of Chesterville; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Sandy River Nursing Home, for the compassionate care they provided.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls. Visitation 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. prior to the funeral service. Private Interment at Farrington Cemetery, Jay, Maine.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at: www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

