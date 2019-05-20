PORTLAND — Hundreds of Maine Catholic teens and children are already registered for “Totus Tuus,” a weeklong program expanding to 10 locations throughout the state this summer.

“Totus Tuus” (“Totally Yours”) is taken from the episcopal motto of Pope Saint John Paul II. The mission of the program is to inspire in young people, from grades one through 12, a true longing for holiness.

The program is organized by the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations, and each session will be led by diocesan seminarians and college students. “Totus Tuus” features daily Mass, prayer such as the rosary and the Angelus, classroom teaching, lunch, music and games. Last year, in its debut summer, over 400 Maine teens and children participated.

The local schedule for 2019 is:

June 23 to 28: St. Rose of Lima Parish, Jay.

July 28 to Aug. 2: Prince of Peace Parish, Lewiston.

The program, originally developed in the Diocese of Wichita, Kansas, has proven to be successful in explaining the teachings of the Catholic Church to young people in both rural and urban settings. Participation in the program has exceeded 200,000 people in the U.S.

To register or for more information, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/vocations/register-totus-tuus. To stay up-to-date on the latest “Totus Tuus” news in Maine, visit www.facebook.com/totustuusmaine.

