LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus has announced its education center classes for June. Classes are held at 8 Falcon Road and are free, unless noted. SeniorsPlus is fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. Register for classes by calling 207-795-4010 or 1-800-427-1241.

Androscoggin Readers Theater: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 3; instructors, Androscoggin Readers Theater Group. Androscoggin Readers Theater returns to SeniorsPlus to present performances of original, humorous scripts that explore the quirks, peculiarities and idiosyncrasies of senior life.

Robo Calls: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 4; instructor, Alan Elze. Learn how to slow down the amount of calls. Last year there was an estimated 48 billion calls in the U.S. alone.

Ibis Program Information Session: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 5; instructor, Brenton Stoddart, Ibis care navigator. On the first Wednesday of each month, the Ibis Program demonstrates new and easy-to-use technology designed to help people with chronic illness take the best care of themselves in their home. The Ibis Program is almost completely paid for by Medicare.

Support for the Last Days of Life: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, June 10; instructor, Angela Moore, Beacon Hospice. During the presentation, Moore will discuss what to expect and prepare for a beautiful death and how to celebrate lives.

Sexuality & Aging: Debunking Myths and Changing Expectations: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 11; instructor, Susan Kamin, Certified Nurse Midwife and Sexual Health Counselor. Attend the sex-positive class to learn how to improve quality of life by discovering the facts about senior sexuality.

Medical Marijuana 101: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12: instructor, Danielle Miller and Marissa Martin. The presentation will go over how cannabis works in the body, ways to ingest it and how each method takes effect, how to track the success of results and how to make cannabis remedies.

AARP Safe Driving: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13; instructor, AARP staff/volunteer; $20 for nonmembers and $15 for AARP members, payable to AARP. Drivers 55+ who complete the class are eligible for discounts on their auto insurance for three years. Bring driver’s license, lunch and AARP membership card.

The Power of Prevention!: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 18; instructor, Maureen Higgins, Cancer health outreach educator, Dempsey Center. Higgins will talk about lifestyle changes that can reduce risk of cancer. The interactive presentation will focus on behaviors over which we have control, and look at simple ways to incorporate healthy choices, increase overall wellness and prevent chronic disease.

Energy Efficiency, Benefits, Tips, & Weatherization: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 19; instructor, Kristine Corey, energy efficiency coordinator, AmeriCorps. Discover an affordable path to a clean and green future in renewable energy. Corey will discuss simple ways to combat climate change and reduce energy bills. Learn easy, DIY weatherization techniques and get introduced to local organizations committed to energy efficiency. Includes the opportunity for a free one-hour home energy consultation.

Part II: Healthy Eating on a Low Budget: 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 25; instructor, Martin Raj, Olive Branch Cafe. In continuation to Healthy Eating on a Low Budget: Part 1, learn practical tips on how to eat healthy without spending too much time and money.

Crafting with Corinne: 1:30 to 3 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26; instructor, Corinne Saindon; all class supplies provided for $5. Create an all-occasion card as well as a sympathy card. Class size is limited to 10.

Game Day at SeniorsPlus: 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 27. An afternoon of fun, socialization and popcorn. Bring a favorite game to share with others. All are welcome.

Knitting Group: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Work on your own project or learn how to knit; bring yarn and knitting needles.

Book Club: 2 to 4 p.m.Wednesday, June 12. The peer-facilitated club meets on the second Wednesday of each month. The book to be read this month is “Silas Marner” by George Eliot. “Silas Marner: The Weaver of Raveloe” is the third novel by Eliot, published in 1861. An outwardly simple tale of a linen weaver, it is notable for its strong realism and its sophisticated treatment of a variety of issues ranging from religion to industrialization to community.

Total Strength and Balance: 11:15 a.m. to noon or 12:15 to 1 p.m. Mondays; 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesdays; or 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. or 12:30 to 1:10 p.m. Fridays; instructor, Linn Morin, certified trainer; $40 for 18 classes; $30 for 12 classes; $18 for six classes; $5 drop-in. To register or for more information, call Linn at 207-523-9055.

Gentle Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays, July 15 to Aug. 26, seven-week session, $35; Sept. 16 to Nov. 18, off Oct. 14 and Nov. 11; instructor, Tisha Bremner; eight-week sessions for $40. Designed to increase vitality, gain a deeper sense of balance and find inner calm. Combines meditation, easy warm-ups, light stretches and gentle yoga postures.

Chair Yoga: 9 to 10 a.m. Fridays, May 24 to July 12 and July 19 to Sept. 6; instructor, Mary Bishop; $8 drop-in or $40 for eight weeks. The class is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; find stability and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability.

Some insurance companies offer reimbursement for exercise classes. For more information, call the insurance company.

For more information, visit seniorsplus.org/education-center.

