KINGFIELD — Skateboarder Danny Brown Jr., who was hit by a car Wednesday night on Route 142/Salem Road, is out of ICU and in a regular room at Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Merv Wilson of Kingfield said Monday.

Wilson, who saw the aftermath of what happened in front of his residence, has Brown’s parents’ permission to speak to the Sun Journal, he said.

Wilson started a gofundme page, www.gofundme.com/help-danny-drown039s-long-road-to-recovery, to help Brown and his family. As of about 2:30 p.m. Monday, people had donated $3,512 toward a $50,000 goal.

“We are trying to raise money to help his parents afford numerous trips to the hospital, physical therapy and other related bills he will be facing for the next few years,” Wilson said.

This weekend, Wilson went to see Brown, 16, and his parents, Dan and Angela Brown.

Wilson, who lives at 67 Salem Road, said he and his fiancee heard the crash and felt the house shake. They believe it was because of how hard the car, which hit Brown first, hit a speed limit sign.

They went outside to see what had happened and saw Danny lying face down, half on the dirt shoulder and half on Wilson’s lawn. The skateboard was down the road and there were car pieces and glass everywhere, he said.

“(Danny) couldn’t move and was screaming for help,” he said.

All the neighbors came running out because everybody heard it, Wilson said. He went in to get an ice bag and a blanket. Other neighbors were down on the ground to see what they could do for Danny. He was awake and gave neighbors his parents’ phone number to call them.

Wilson’s fiancee called 911 immediately. A couple Kingfield fire rescue workers and a school nurse stopped to help Brown. Brown’s parents were also quick to the scene after being called. Deputies arrived along with other emergency responders, Wilson said.

The teenager had been skating along the fogline in the westbound lane when he saw a car coming in the opposite lane. The car then suddenly crossed the centerline and came right toward him and struck him and then was gone, Brown told a Franklin County deputy.

Deputies arrested Isaac Moody, 31, of Kingfield on Wednesday night when he arrived back at the scene a short time later. He was charged with felony driving to endanger and leaving scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death. Moody was released Friday from the Franklin County Jail in Farmington on personal recognizance bail and supervised release agreement.

Moody told deputies he thought he hit a dog. He told them he went home and his girlfriend told him to go back to the scene, according to a police affidavit.

Among Brown’s injuries, Wilson said, are a broken femur, broken ankle, multiple breaks to his fibula and tibia, bruised lungs, broken nose and a few missing teeth. He has undergone surgery for the injuries.

His full recovery will take over two years, Wilson said. He is going to need physical therapy for some time to get back to normal, he said.

Brown was conscious the whole time. He did say he tried “to jump out of the way,” Wilson said.

“We are all very angry,” Wilson said. “The town is in an uproar.”

