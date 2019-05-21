Feline Friends to celebrate birthday

SABATTUS — Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends will host a spring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, in front of the Family Dollar Store, 11 Middle St.

The event is a celebration of Cat Man Norm Blais’ birthday and his dedication to all animals. A cake is being prepared and donated in honor of Blais and Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends.

The group is looking for anyone who can donate crafts and baked goods. Donations are welcome and can be sent to Tommy’s Feral Feline Friends, P.O. Box 274, Greene, ME 04236.

For more information,e email [email protected]

Bishop Deeley to celebrate Memorial Day Mass

PORTLAND — Masses and prayer services are planned for churches and cemeteries around Maine on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25 to 27.

Bishop Robert P. Deeley will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, in the Chapel of the Holy Rosary at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 217 Switzerland Road, Lewiston.

All are invited to the Mass, which is an occasion to pray for all deceased loved ones, especially the men and women who served the nation and have now gone home to the Lord. Bishop Deeley will also bless the mausoleum’s newly installed glass niches for cremated remains.

Other local services include:

Livermore Falls: Weather permitting, Fr. Paul Dumais will celebrate a Memorial Day Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., at 1 p.m. Monday, May 27. Bring a lawn chair.

Rumford: Fr. Nathan March will celebrate Memorial Day Mass at St. John’s Cemetery, Isthmus Road, at 8:15 a.m. Monday, May 27.

Raise-Op to hold public forums

LEWISTON — The Raise-Op Housing Cooperative is organizing a series of public forums called “Raise-Op Speaks.”

The goal of “Raise-Op Speaks” is to give voice to the concerns of directly-impacted Lewiston-Auburn residents who are facing social and economic housing challenges in the community.

Community members will have two opportunities to attend these events: from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 26, and from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10. Both events are being held at the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center, 208 Bates St.

Light food and beverage will be provided.

United New Auburn Association to meet

AUBURN — The United New Auburn Association will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Rolly’s Diner.

Neighborhood Watch to hold meeting

AUBURN — A Neighborhood Watch meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Sixth Street Congregational Church, sponsored by the Auburn Police Department.

Marine Corps detachment to meet

LEWISTON — Central Maine Detachment 810, Marine Corps League, will host its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave.

All Marines, FMF Corpsmen and Navy chaplains are invited. Anyone interested in Marines Helping Veterans is also invited.

Golden to address adult education grads

TURNER — The SAD 52 Adult Education Graduation Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Leavitt Area High School Auditorium. Speaker will be U.S Rep. Jared Golden. Refreshments will follow in the cafeteria.

Sabattus Seniors to meet

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Senios will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Maxwell Gill Hall.

The meal will be meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable and dessert for a cost of $6.

For reservations or cancellations, call Pauline at 207-375-4037 by May 31.

