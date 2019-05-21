100 years ago: 1919

The young men who have done their bit in the service of the United States Army or Navy, from the ranks of the Court St. Free Baptist church, Auburn, are invited to a royal reception tendered at the vestry of the church, Friday evening. A banquet will be served at 6:30, for which the boys will be furnished with live entertainment. Features on the program will be selections by Flavel R. Jordan Jr. and daughter, Methyl Jordan. There will also be other splendid features. The families of the servicemen are also invited.

50 years ago: 1969

“NICKED AND BENT, AND BLOODIED,” the razor is dead in Auburn, as the city’s Centennial observance goes into high gear, and all such unrewarding activity be suspended until the celebration, July 26, The mayor decreed that all men will suspend such time-consuming activity until after July 26. It’s suspected many a male who has long detested the need for the morning (and sometimes evening) battle with the blade will go along with delight.

25 years ago: 1994

Senate Republican leader Bob Dole will be in Maine on Saturday to campaign for Senate candidate Olympia Snowe. Dole, Sen. Bill Cohen, and Snowe will appear at a news conference in Portland and then at a fundraising reception and dinner in South Portland.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

