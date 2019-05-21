SOUTH PARIS – Mrs. Evelyn Merchant Gautrea, 81, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Market Square Nursing Home in South Paris. She was a resident of Oak St in Rumford.

Born in Mexico, Maine on March 4, 1938, she was a daughter of Earl and Doris (Marston) Merchant. Evelyn was a graduate of Mexico High School and worked as a Med Tech at the Dixfield Health Care Center. She was full of grace and grit. Evelyn loved crafts especially quilting and knitting.

She was married in Mexico, Maine on June 29, 1957, to Erene T. Gautreau who died in Rumford on April 4, 2015.

Survivors include her daughter Kimberly Gautreau-Peare and husband Dan of Andover, a son Mathew Gautreau of Westbrook; a brother Earl “Glendon” Merchant, Jr of Tennessee, a sister Mary Smith of Oxford; stepsons Timothy Gautreau and wife Shelley of New York and Theodore Gautreau of South Portland, and stepdaughter Claudia Bernheisel of South Portland. She was predeceased by her husband, a sister Edith “Sis” Merchant; and a stepdaughter Theresa Gautreau.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday May 24, 2019 at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St., P. O. Box 537, Rumford, with Pastor Izzie Radford-Nash officiating. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Andover, Maine. Friends and family are invited to call at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Thursday.

