MINOT – Martha Eunice Stevens-David, 74, of Minot, Maine, passed away in Lewiston on May 16, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1944, in Masardis, Maine, to parents, William James and Mona Jennie (Colbath) Stevens.

She attended Ashland Community High School, class of 1962. She attended the University of Maine at Presque Isle, majoring in library science.

Martha was a writer. Aside from writing, she enjoyed mowing the lawn, and tending her gardens and rock walls. She was a seamstress, and also loved to paint. She shared her love of shopping with her sister, Norma, and enjoyed treasure hunting at thrift stores. She really had an eye for beautiful things. Martha also loved to cook, and made the most amazing bread. She was also very kind, and loved animals of all kinds.

Martha also enjoyed adventure, living in Taiwan and Australia for several years.

Martha had worked as an English teacher to the Taiwanese Army under the leadership of General Jung in the 1980s. When she returned to Maine, she worked in the art gallery at Bates, and was a top sales-woman at Mardens. She also taught autobiography writing for the Maine Senior College, as well as for her business, Mainely Memories. She was approached by Dr. Mary T. Dycio, a female anesthesiologist for St. Mary’s to ghost-write her autobiography, “My Life’s Journey from Ukraine to Maine. Martha also authored several other books, “A Simple Journey”, Memories, Another Place Another Time”, and “Mainely Memories”. She also wrote a feature for the Sun Journal after the Ice Storm of ’98, and published a poem after the events of 9-11.

She was predeceased by both parents; her husband, Leo M. David; brothers Walter James Stevens, Arnold “Jake” Stevens, and Lester Stevens; and a sister, Shirley Stevens Ballard.

Surviving her are sisters, Elaine Stevens-Wakefield, Helen Stevens, and Norma Stevens-Meyer; children Lalain Michaud-Williams, and Peter Michaud; and her grand-daughter, Peyton Aster Williams.

Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston, Maine. A memorial visitation will take place from 4-5 p.m., with a service to follow immediately at 5 p.m.

