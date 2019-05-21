RANGELEY — Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust is initiating a new weekly “Walk the Woods” series this summer. The walk will occur every Wednesday evening throughout the summer.

Beginning May 29 RLHT will lead hour and a half walks on their conservation lands around Rangeley Lake. The walks will be open and free to the community, meeting at the trailhead at 5:30 p.m.

“Our community has over 14,000 acres and 35 miles of trails to explore. Open from dawn to dusk our 32 conservation areas are free for inspiration, fat biking, photography, birding, family outings and adventure,” said Program Manager Amanda Laliberte. “Sometimes you just need a friend to take that first step with you. We hope residents and visitors will take this opportunity to explore new trails and meet our neighbors.”

The walks are appropriate for all ages. Snacks, water and a good attitude are all participants need.

More information is available at www.rlht.org/get-involoved/calendar or on the RLHT’s Facebook page. Changes in scheduling due to unforeseen circumstances will posted to Facebook.

