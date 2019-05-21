HARRISON — The 2019 season at Scribner’s Mill and Homestead will begin on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, and will continue from 1 to 4 p.m. the first and third Saturdays of the month through September, including Labor Day. The blacksmith will be in the shop working at the newly reconstructed wooden hearth. Shingle mill demonstrations are at 2 p.m. in the long shed.

Special this season will be a July 6 celebration for the completion of the mill’s interior sash saw works and a book signing for the recently published “Scribner’s Mill; its early beginnings, the families, the homestead, and those who worked in the mill,” authored by Marilyn Hatch. The day will include an antique quilt show at the homestead, entertainment by the Arnott Fiddlers and folks gathered around the mill demonstrating their antique machinery.

Tours include the saw mill, the long shed, the blacksmith shop and the 1849 homestead, with its barn containing a collection of early sawmill equipment, and ice house.

A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Visit scribnersmill.org for more information. Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Road. Private or group tours are available by calling 207-583-6455.

< Previous

Next >