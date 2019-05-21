LEWISTON — Fiddler Kyra Bleicher will bring her inventive New England fiddling to the Oasis of Music beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Trinity Church, corner of Spruce and Bates streets.

Bleicher, a graduating senior at Bates College, grew up with fiddle music in her western Massachusetts home, as played by her mother, and received instruction later in elementary school. A trip to Maine Fiddle Camp 11 years ago turned into an annual tradition for her, where she has networked with some of New England and Canada’s finest players.

She has had a series of lessons with Lissa Schneckenburger in Brattleboro, Vermont, and much experience playing for dances, concerts and jams, with the likes of the groups Dragonfly, Catastrophe and the Bates College American String Ensemble. Her program at Oasis will include old traditional pieces, as well as her own compositions and those of some of her contemporaries. She will be accompanied by Greg Boardman on guitar.

Admission is free, with donations accepted. For more information, call 207-344-3106.

