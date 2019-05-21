WILTON — Selectpersons agreed Tuesday to accept the 2019-20 Franklin County unorganized territory contract to supply fire protection to Washington Township but will reassess the agreement next year.

The county will pay the township $2,000 for the service.

“If we have to go to Washington Township to fight a fire, we have to pay our guys the hourly rate,” Selectperson Tom Saviello said. “The county should incur any costs above the contracted $2,000.”

There is no mutual aid with the unorganized territories as there is with neighboring towns, he said.

“There is no one there to supply mutual aid to us,” he added. “It’s a one-way street.”

The county budget has been set by the Franklin County Commission, so any changes to the agreement would have to be addressed next year, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

The select board also accepted a $4,082 contract for solid waste services for Washington and Perkins townships.

Selectpersons unanimously approved disposing of four tax-acquired properties by sealed bid. The properties were foreclosed on in March for nonpayment of 2016 taxes, Irish said.

A land-only, 4.09-acre parcel at 274 Tobin Flat Road requires a minimum bid of $1,575.

The minimum bid for a 0.03-acre unbuildable island is $839.

A 0.72-acre lot at 82 Cemetery Road requres a minimum bid of $4,530. The lot has a dilapidated house and shed, Irish said.

Minimum bids include taxes owed and $500 in legal and administrative fees.

The fourth property, a 0.59-acre lot at 30 Webb Ave., require a minimum bid of $20,275, the assessed value of the property.

Irish said the town paid $21,705 for building demolition and cleanup of the property two years ago. Taxes owed are $2,226. The select board did not accept her recommendation to attach a minimum bid of $24,432 to the property in order to recoup all costs incurred by the town.

“My concern is that is a little pricey for a half-acre lot,” Selectperson David Leavitt said. “I’d like to see a realistic number to get it back on the tax rolls.”

If the property sold, Irish said, the first obligation would be to clear out the tax debt, followed by payment of any legal fees. Only then could the town be paid back for the cleanup costs.

Selectpersons will open bids Tuesday, June 25.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: