AUBURN — On behalf of the City of Auburn, Mayor Jason J. Levesque has announced that, following a vigorous selection process, the Grand Marshal of Auburn’s Sesquicentennial Memorial Day Parade will be Marine Col. Todd Desgrosseilliers (retired).

An Auburn native, Desgrosseilliers served as a U.S. Marine for over 30 years, first as an enlisted soldier, rising to the rank of staff sergeant before becoming an Infantry officer. He held command positions at every officer rank, finally retiring as a colonel.

Desgrosseilliers’ military decorations include the Silver Star Medal, two Bronze Star Medals, both with Valor Devices, two Purple Heart Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal and the Combat Action Ribbon.

Desgrosseilliers continues his tradition of selfless service as CEO of Project Healing Waters, based out of Washington, D.C. Project Healing Waters is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings.

Auburn’s 150th Memorial Day Celebration will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 26, with a Civil War Encampment by Co. A, 3rd Maine Volunteer Infantry, in Moulton Park. The living history event will feature demonstrations throughout the day on Sunday and continue until 2 p.m. Monday. Moulton Park, which is located behind Community Little Theatre and linked to Bonney Park, can be accessed on foot via Main Street. Visitors are welcome; directional signs will be posted.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, on Mill Street in New Auburn. It will follow Main Street into Auburn’s downtown, turn onto Court Street, then Turner Street and proceed through Great Falls Plaza. The parade will conclude across the bridge in Lewiston at the Veterans Memorial Park, where a special Memorial Day ceremony will take place.

In addition to Monday’s parade, the celebration will also include Auburn’s first ever “Art in the Park” juried art show in Edward Little Park in front of Community Little Theatre. The show will feature Maine artists, local crafters, a farmers’ market and food trucks.

For more information on the celebration, visit www.auburn150.com.

