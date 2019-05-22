LEWISTON — Benjamin Gideon, an attorney with Berman & Simmons of Lewiston, has been admitted to the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only, national organization of plaintiff attorneys. The Inner Circle limits its membership to no more than 100 of the top plaintiff trial lawyers in the nation. Attorney Gideon is only the second lawyer in Maine history to be invited to join this group.

Membership in the Inner Circle is limited to “attorneys of exceptional qualifications who are respected among their peers and who are experienced and skillful in the handling of courtroom litigation.” Selection is based on a careful evaluation of an attorney’s experience, reputation, judicial references and peer evaluations.

Gideon joined Berman & Simmons in 2003 and has tried cases successfully before juries in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

