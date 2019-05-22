DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Second Congregational Church in Norway is seeking donations for it 19th Annual Yard Sale on Aug. 24. As of May 28, the barn will be open and the friends and members of the church at 205 Main St. will accept items. Congregation and community volunteers are ready to start sorting, cleaning and pricing items to be sold under the big tents in the church parking lot.

Donations may be placed in the parsonage barn through the ramp door off the church parking lot. If you have questions about a donation, call the church office at 743-2290. We are once again looking for new and gently used furniture, small appliances, kitchen items, pots and pans, dishes, lamps, toys, baby equipment, puzzles, games, gift items, Christmas items, sports equipment, boats, tractors, bicycles and even kitchen sinks. We do not accept large appliances, clothes, computer monitors, or televisions.

Books should be placed in the church building at the bottom of the indoor ramp. We do not accept text books or encyclopedias. Large furniture should also be placed in the church building at the bottom of the indoor ramp. The church is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday to receive these items. Drop-off at other times may be scheduled in advance by calling the church office at 743-2290.

The revenue from the yard sale will be used to support the many missions of the church. We welcome donations of your “treasures” and/or your time.

More than just a fundraiser, the yard sale is also an important part of the church’s mission activities. Over the years, the sale has helped many families furnish apartments, parents find Christmas gifts, new mothers outfit a nursery, and college students decorate a dorm room.

The Second Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, welcomes all to join in with their worship, study and fellowship. Volunteers are always needed and appreciated.

ANSWER: This is a fantastic fun sale! See how you can be part of it!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does the city of Lewiston have an ordinance about property owners having junk and junk cars in their front yards?

ANSWER: Yes. Most municipalities do. According to Planning & Code Enforcement Department Director David Hediger, this issue is a hot topic at the moment in Lewiston, and the city is working toward additional educational outreach. It’s really quite simple: be considerate and pick up after yourself. Residents are allowed to have only one unregistered, uninspected vehicle on their property unless they are licensed as an “automobile graveyard.” Any questions regarding this ordinance go to the Planning & Code Enforcement Department at 513-3125.

Questions and complaints regarding trash and debris in a right of way or on property go to the Public Works Department. You can call 513-3003.

Know that you can always contact the city with questions and concerns. If you’re not sure who to speak with, call the City Clerk’s Office at 513-3124. You can also email individual departments or go to the city’s web site(lewistonmaine.gov) and fill out an online form.

