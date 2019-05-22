LIVERMORE FALLS — History Night will have a new date and time this year.

It will be held Friday, May 31 (a week later than in previous years) for three hours this year from 5–8 p.m. in downtown Livermore Falls. In previous years it had begun at 4 p.m.

Kenny Jacques is still very much involved with this annual event, but the Jay/Livermore/Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce has stepped up to help organize it.

Classic cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles will be on display. Matt and the Barnburners will provide entertainment. There will be a plant sale, art in the park, tractor rides, Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team demonstrations, Area Youth Sports food truck and other vendors. Downtown shops will be open with several offering special sale or discounts.

Father Guido will give half hour performances at Fitness Stylz. The first will begin at 5:15 p.m., the latter at 6:30 p.m.

Chamber Administrative Assistant Christine Fournier said non-profit vendors may still sign up for a free space. For–profit vendors may sign up with a $25 donation.

History Night sponsors this year include Re-Energy, Pat’s Wallpaper, Main–Land Development Consultants, Inc., Bean Group Real Estate, Webber Insurance, Chuck Wagon, RCCM Cleaning Services, Don’s Stove Shop, Inside Out Indoor Garden Supply and Christine Fournier.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website, http://www.jay-livermore-lf.org/.

